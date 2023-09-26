Last call to claim property tax relief

The last day to claim the Montana Property Tax Rebate is Monday, October 2.

The Montana Department of Revenue is extending the deadline to claim the property tax rebate by one day to October 2. The original deadline in House Bill 222 was October 1. However, October 1 is a Sunday. Because taxpayers may have last minute questions, the department decided to accept claims until 11:59pm on Monday, October 2 via the department’s online portal at getmyrebate.mt.gov. The department will also accept paper claims postmarked by October 2.

“We’re trying to provide the best customer service while meeting the law,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “Moving the deadline to Monday, October 2, will ensure department staff are in the office to help taxpayers claim their rebate.”

Most qualified Montana taxpayers have already claimed their property tax rebate. The department has approved over 180,000 claims totaling $120 million, which is about 80% of estimated potential claims.

The fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Mailing a paper claim will add time, especially in communities like Bozeman that are experiencing slower mail due to U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024. The qualifications to claim the rebate are available at getmyrebate.mt.gov.