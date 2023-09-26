Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,234 in the last 365 days.

Last call to claim property tax relief

The last day to claim the Montana Property Tax Rebate is Monday, October 2.

The Montana Department of Revenue is extending the deadline to claim the property tax rebate by one day to October 2. The original deadline in House Bill 222 was October 1. However, October 1 is a Sunday. Because taxpayers may have last minute questions, the department decided to accept claims until 11:59pm on Monday, October 2 via the department’s online portal at getmyrebate.mt.gov. The department will also accept paper claims postmarked by October 2.

“We’re trying to provide the best customer service while meeting the law,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “Moving the deadline to Monday, October 2, will ensure department staff are in the office to help taxpayers claim their rebate.”

Most qualified Montana taxpayers have already claimed their property tax rebate. The department has approved over 180,000 claims totaling $120 million, which is about 80% of estimated potential claims.

The fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Mailing a paper claim will add time, especially in communities like Bozeman that are experiencing slower mail due to U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024. The qualifications to claim the rebate are available at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

You just read:

Last call to claim property tax relief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more