Rutland Barracks / Driving while license suspended - criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4005993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Ian Sawtelle                           

STATION: VSP - Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/23 / 0916

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Mt. Tabor

VIOLATION: Driving while license suspended - criminal

 

ACCUSED: Chris E. Canavan                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 26, 2023, at approximately 0916 hrs, Troopers conducting speed enforcement in the Town of Mt. Tabor observed a silver Saturn traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 50 mph.  It was confirmed by Radar that the vehicle was traveling 69 mph in the 50-mph zone.

 

A traffic stop was conducted at which time it was learned the operator, Chris E. Canavan, was driving with a criminally suspended license.  Mr. Canavan was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on November 27, 2023, at 1000 hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 - 1000 hrs           

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

