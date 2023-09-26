Rutland Barracks / Driving while license suspended - criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Ian Sawtelle

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/26/23 / 0916

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Mt. Tabor

VIOLATION: Driving while license suspended - criminal

ACCUSED: Chris E. Canavan

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26, 2023, at approximately 0916 hrs, Troopers conducting speed enforcement in the Town of Mt. Tabor observed a silver Saturn traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 50 mph. It was confirmed by Radar that the vehicle was traveling 69 mph in the 50-mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted at which time it was learned the operator, Chris E. Canavan, was driving with a criminally suspended license. Mr. Canavan was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on November 27, 2023, at 1000 hrs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 - 1000 hrs

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.