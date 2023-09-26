Rutland Barracks / Driving while license suspended - criminal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Ian Sawtelle
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/26/23 / 0916
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Mt. Tabor
VIOLATION: Driving while license suspended - criminal
ACCUSED: Chris E. Canavan
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2023, at approximately 0916 hrs, Troopers conducting speed enforcement in the Town of Mt. Tabor observed a silver Saturn traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 50 mph. It was confirmed by Radar that the vehicle was traveling 69 mph in the 50-mph zone.
A traffic stop was conducted at which time it was learned the operator, Chris E. Canavan, was driving with a criminally suspended license. Mr. Canavan was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on November 27, 2023, at 1000 hrs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 - 1000 hrs
COURT: Rutland Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.