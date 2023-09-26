Dermatology Partners Holds Ribbon Cutting for First Maryland-Based Office, Hosts Free Skin Cancer Screening on October 4

Hero Skin Screening Dermatology Partners - Sparks Board-Certified dermatologist, Dr. Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD Sparks Village at 10 Fila Way in Sparks, just north of Hunt Valley in Baltimore County

Both Events to Take Place at Sparks Office

While we anticipate growing our practice throughout the entire state, we look forward to serving the residents of Baltimore County, particularly the first responder, veteran, and senior communities ” — Dermatology Partners’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Frankel

SPARKS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners, the Mid-Atlantic’s foremost privately owned, physician-led practice specializing in medical and surgical dermatology, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its first Maryland office, located in the Sparks Village at 10 Fila Way in Sparks, just north of Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, on October 4 from 8:30-10:00 a.m.

In addition, Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings to first responders, including EMS, police, and fire fighters, as well as members of the military and veterans. This will take place on October 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., immediately following the ribbon cutting. Anyone interested in signing up can call 410-223-2620 for an appointment, which should take approximately five minutes.

Attendees will include state and local officials, including representatives from Comptroller Lierman’s office and the Maryland Department of Commerce, as well as members of the local business and medical communities.

The new office, which will occupy nearly 3,000 square feet and initially create approximately half a dozen new jobs, will be led by Dr. Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD. A board-certified dermatologist who practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology in patients of all ages, Dr. Viola has a special interest in treating skin cancers, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into Maryland,” says Dermatology Partners’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Frankel. “While we anticipate growing our practice throughout the entire state, we look forward to serving the residents of Baltimore County, particularly the first responder, veteran, and senior communities.”

Frankel credits Dermatology Partners’ success to its unique business model, which is centered around a patient-centric approach. Dermatology Partners is set up to allow its doctors to focus exclusively on medicine. Offering immediate availability, high quality medical care and expertise, and transparent pricing, ultimately leads to an exceptional patient experience.

Dermatology Partners currently has 30 offices throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

About Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners is a privately owned physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their 30 locations, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.