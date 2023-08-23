Dr. Kate Viola Will Lead Dermatology Partners’ First Maryland Practice

Board-Certified dermatologist, Dr. Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD Dermatology Partners - Sparks Sparks Village at 10 Fila Way in Sparks, just north of Hunt Valley in Baltimore County

Hunt Valley Office Will Focus on Providing an Exceptional Patient Experience

Dr. Viola's dermatological approach is patient-centric, focusing on the unique needs of each individual she treats” — Andrew Frankel, Chief Operating Officer at Dermatology Partners

HUNT VALLEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist who practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology in patients of all ages, has been tapped to lead the first Maryland office of Dermatology Partners.

The Mid-Atlantic’s foremost privately owned, physician-led practice specializing in medical and surgical dermatology, Dermatology Partners currently has 30 offices throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Dermatology Partners will open its first Maryland office in the Sparks Village at 10 Fila Way in Sparks, just north of Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, on September 6.

“Dr. Viola will spearhead our expansion into Maryland, where we anticipate growing our practice throughout the entire state while continuing to provide the kind of exceptional, patient-first care to the community for which we are noted,” says Dermatology Partners’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Frankel.

A native New Yorker who graduated from the Howard University College of Medicine and completed both her dermatology residency and a dermatopharmacology fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Viola has a special interest in treating skin cancers, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia.

“Dr. Viola's dermatological approach is patient-centric, focusing on the unique needs of each individual she treats,” Frankel notes. “Her translational medicine and clinical trials background enables her to access the most up-to-date treatments in her field and translate these innovations into appropriate and optimal care for her patients.”

A fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Viola received a Master of Health Science Research degree from Yale University School of Medicine while in the prestigious Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars program. She has published research in several academic journals, including the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, and British Journal of Dermatology.

Like Dermatology Partners’ other offices, its new Maryland office will be set up to allow its doctors to focus exclusively on the continued care of their patients and leave administrative tasks to the practice’s staff of human resources and accounting professionals. This unique business model enables Dermatology Partners to offer immediate availability, high quality medical care and expertise, and transparent pricing, ultimately leading to an exceptional patient experience.

About Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners is a privately owned physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their 30 locations, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.