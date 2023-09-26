R4G Launches 1 for 1 Service to Help Professionals Fund Causes and Sweet Goodies

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund causes you love and earn The Sweetest Foodie Club Rewards; enter drawing to win trip for 2 to 2024 NYC Wine & Food Festival #sweetfoodieclub www.SweetFoodieClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund causes you love and earn The Sweetest Foodie Club Rewards; enter drawing to win trip for 2 to 2024 NYC Wine & Food Festival #sweetfoodieclub www.SweetFoodieClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund your cause and enter drawing for the Sweetest Foodie Wine Festival Trip to NYC #1referral1reward www.SweetFoodieClub.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com