Global deep-tech company Cailabs opening Washington DC office to support Department of Defense and US-based clients
Cailabs’ technology will support the US in its bid to become the world leader in cutting-edge laser communications, a high priority for defense contractors
Global deep-tech company Cailabs has announced the opening of its office in downtown Washington DC, in a move that reflects the major changes in laser communications underway in the US aerospace and defense industry.
Cailabs is one of the few companies that can offer turnkey optical ground stations to manage atmospheric turbulence, enabling high-capacity laser communications, even through the atmosphere.
With the opening of its office in the US, Cailabs is responding to a market opportunity and demand from the defense sector. Laser technology, which is developing rapidly as a field, is a high priority for US defense contractors, as well as sovereign nations globally.
The move will support Cailabs’ continued growth while accommodating rising demand among US customers for laser communications. It reflects Cailabs’ vision to support the Space Development Agency in its ambitious lasercomms roadmap.
Cailabs’ Co-founder and CEO Jean-François Morizur said he was delighted the company would have a physical presence in the US, adding that he was excited for the future.
“We’re very pleased to be opening an office in the United States and to support the defense industry as it looks to become a world leader in the use of laser solutions like ours.
“Laser communications has come of age in recent years, showing itself to be a fast, reliable and secure mode of communication, as well as one capable of carrying a lot of data. The unique technology we offer makes laser communications more efficient and resilient.
“That makes it an important complementary technology to radio for defense purposes.”
The company was recently named in the French Tech 2030 start-up programme, unveiled by Emmanuel Macron and run by Bpifrance and La French Tech.
The listed companies’ innovations are considered highly relevant to the themes of the $100 billion France 2030 investment plan, which is geared towards supporting businesses, rethinking production models, transforming infrastructure and investing in training, with an emphasis on decarbonization and sustainable growth.
Morizur added, “We’re striving to push the boundaries of what’s possible with laser light, and that has massive implications for a range of industries. It’s a very exciting time for our field.”
The site of Cailabs’ new office is 701 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC, 20036, suite 4-122.
About Cailabs:
Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a global deep-tech company that masters laser light to design, manufacture and sell innovative optical solutions for defense, space, telecoms, and laser machining industries.
Cailabs manufactures turnkey optical ground stations, integrating its atmospheric turbulence compensation technology. That makes it one of the first companies to exploit the very high throughput rates enabled by optics in a ground station on an industrial scale.
Cailabs currently has more than 80 employees, including 22 PhD graduates, and owns 26 patent families. By combining its mastery of the science of light with outstanding engineering, Cailabs is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, accelerating progress and paving the way for a brighter future. It transforms the space experience for its clients, making it safe, seamless and efficient.
