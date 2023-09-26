EMU Mathematics Department Hosts a Prestigious International Conference

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Mathematics Department hosted the 27th International Conference on Implementation and Application of Automata (CIAA 2023) which was previously organized in various countries such as England, France, Germany, Slovakia, Canada and South Korea.

Moreover, EMU Mathematics Department also hosted the 13th International Workshop on Non-Classical Models of Automata and Applications (NCMA 2023) which is organized as a of the conference.

NCMA 2023 took place on 18-19 September 2023 on the other hand, the CIAA 2023 commenced with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 at 14:15 at Namık Kemal Hall in Salamis Bay Conti Hotel. CIAA 2023 opening ceremony was attended by over 50 participants from 20 different countries. Adding more, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and EMU Mathematics Department academic staff member and NCMA 2023 – CIAA 2023 Organizing Committee Chair Prof. Dr. Benedek Nagy also attended the event.

Delivering a speech on the opening ceremony, EMU Mathematics Department academic staff member and NCMA 2023 – CIAA 2023 Organizing Committee Chair Prof. Dr. Benedek Nagy stated that total of 30 academic papers from 19 different countries applied for the conference, 20 of these applications received acceptance and that the presentations of these papers will be made during the conference.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın expressed his contentedness on hosting an international and prestigious conference as EMU. Wishing that the results of the workshop and conference will contribute to science with the benefits of invited speakers through a productive sharing of ideas, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented information to the participants about EMU and wished them to see the beauties of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus during their time here on the island.

Following the opening speeches, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın presented traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panels to Prof. Dr. Cem Say from Boğaziçi University and Prof. Dr. Viliam Geffert from P.J. Safarik Univeristy, Slovakia who were among the guest speakers of the conference and the workshop.

Prof. Dr. Friedrich Otto from the University of Kassel, Germany and Prof. Dr. György Vaszil from the University of Debrecen, Hungary are also among the guest speakers of NCMA 2023 and CIAA 2023. CIAA 2023 will come to an end with the final sessions to be held on Friday, 22 September, 2023.

The articles presented within the scope of the CIAA 2023 are published in the special edition of Lecture Notes in Computer Sciences (LNCS), a Springer publication, with EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Mathematics Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Benedek Nagy as the editor. Moreover, a call for improvement will be requested for the articles selected by the conference program committee, and these articles will be published in a special issue of the International Journal of Foundations of Computer Science (IJFCS) within SCI Expanded. Articles presented within the scope of the NCMA 2023 are published in the Electronic Proceedings in Theoretical Computer Science issue and, full articles selected and revised within the scope of the workshop will be published in prestigious Acta Informatica journal, a Springer publication.