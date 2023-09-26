Unknown LMX Sirex 2300 sportscar rocks at its first appearance of the century to a concours d’elegance

The car of collector Renato Montalbano wins in the "Rock" category at the second edition of Festivalcar, in the hillside of Turin, Italy

It’s important to keep alive the memory of the LMX brand that represented a small but significant milestone in the history of Italian cars.” — Renato Montalbano

REVIGLIASCO, TURIN, ITALY, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1968 yellow LMX Sirex 2300 by Italian collector Renato Montalbano won the first prize in the "Rock" category at the second edition of Festivalcar, event organized by the car webzine Autoappassionati.it and born to celebrate the passion for the automobile, where supercars, cars of historical interest and Italian excellence meet in the characteristic village of Revigliasco Torinese. In the hillside by Italy’s former Motown Turin.

This is the first time that an LMX from the Montalbano collection participates in a concours d’elegance.

This is the motivation for the award: "for the rarity of the vehicle and for the authentic state of conservation. The history of the specific car was also taken into account, with a particular link to the owner."

Renato Montalbano: "Festivalcar is a young and fresh event and it was a real pleasure to win here, on Italy’s national day of classic cars. For the first time I took a car from my LMX collection to a concours d’elegance and the debut was definitely lucky. It’s important to keep alive the memory of the LMX brand that represented a small but significant milestone in the history of Italian cars."

The LMX is a GT car with distinctly sporting characteristics designed in Milan and built in Turin in the late 60’s.

A project born from extraordinary characters such as Franco Scaglione and Gioachino Colombo, characterized by innovative and courageous technological solutions. A car designed with an eye to the new stylistic suggestions that came from America and with the other to Italy, master of style and indisputable reference to the world for balance and elegance, all combined with a very light body and a sporty chassis with a central beam that guaranteed remarkable performance.

Of the only 42 cars built in the Corso Casale factory in Turin, thirty survive, in the hands of mostly foreign collectors. The model presented is in original condition with some conservative interventions and is one of the very few equipped with the turbocharger developed by the pilot and engineer Michael May.

This award came exactly one year after the exhibition held at MAUTO (National Automobile Museum of Italy) and curated by Raffaello Porro, present as co-pilot at the concours together with the collector Montalbano.

Media contact:

Elisa Bonora

elisa.bonora@studiorpr.com

+393392538019