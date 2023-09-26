Nedap teams with Foot Locker to extend RFID project

Foot Locker successfully matches supply and demand in newly opened stores in Eastern Europe using RFID technology

GROENLO, NETHERLANDS, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, announces that multi-brand sports fashion and apparel retailer Foot Locker has successfully extended Nedap iD Cloud to its new, Eastern European stores. The objective is to offer the best possible omni-shopping experience, driven by the highest level of inventory accuracy and improved in-store efficiency. The project now involves over 650 stores across Europe.

Since 2018 Nedap has seen its iD Cloud platform streamline Foot Locker’s inventory management and enhance the customer experience. By using RFID-tagged merchandise from brands such as Nike, adidas, and PUMA, Foot Locker is benefiting from long-term accuracy in its inventory, leading to improved stock availability and reduced stock-outs.

Ensuring item availability

Specifically developed for retail RFID applications, iD Cloud allows stores to improve their in-store stock accuracy to well over 98% by improving how staff track and manage their inventories. This level of accuracy enables Foot Locker to offer customers the best possible omni-shopping experience and explore new potential RFID use cases such as supply chain and loss prevention. In addition, RFID data helps Foot Locker to comply with brand regulations.

Niek Philipsen, Director Innovation at Foot Locker, comments: “Brands we work with are very strict when it comes to displaying merchandise. In the case of exclusive, limited-edition footwear, timing is crucial. The iD Cloud App tells our store teams exactly which items should be displayed and when. This way, we ensure true brand experience and a great moment of shopping at Foot Locker for our customers.”

Scaling RFID

Foot Locker uses Nedap’s proven train-the-trainer deployment model. This way, deploying iD Cloud in new stores across its new, Eastern European stores was completed early 2023. “We have been working with Nedap for years, and adding new countries, including new stores, has been an easy journey. Due to the user-friendly interface of iD Cloud, store teams find it easy to adopt. As a result, we can scale RFID quickly, resulting in high inventory accuracy and always the right item on display across all Foot Locker stores in Europe.’

Jean-Paul Papen, Director of Global Retail Accounts at Nedap, adds: “Foot Locker has been a valuable customer for five years already and the first major multi-brand sports retailer who leverages RFID on such a large scale. It is great to see them expanding to new regions, and we are proud to be their partner along their journey. It is exciting to see how much RFID can impact their store performance and customer service levels by giving real-time insights into stock levels and product locations and providing actionable insights that allow them to respond best to consumer demand.”