BCF Certified as Minority Business Enterprise

The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council and the NMSDC certify Minority Businesses

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickell Capital Finance (BCF) is now certified by the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council and the NMSDC, as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and has been added to its database. The mission of the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) is to link corporate and government members with Minority Business Enterprises to foster equity in business.

“We are very pleased to have obtained our certification with the Council, because our mission is aligned with theirs. This designation gives us more exposure and the opportunity to compete with other Fintechs on an equal playing field. In addition, our goal has always been to provide financing to minority businesses nationwide.“, said Elias Mualin, BCF CEO.

BCF recently attended the FSMSDC Business Impact Awards, recognizing the achievements of Florida’s top minority-owned businesses, as well as the dynamic industry leaders and major corporations committed to supplier diversity.

To learn more about the FSMDC contact Kirk Gimenez at kirk@zissle.tv. For information about Brickell Capital Finance, please contact Nelly Palmer, VP Marketing & Business Development - nelly@brickellcapitalfinance.com - 787-467-7800 or 305-209-6221.

