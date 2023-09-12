Brickell Capital Finance Adds Multiple Affiliates
BCF has created an Affiliate Network to meet their clients' needs for reliable products and services.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickell Capital Finance (BCF), a Fintech company providing Unsecured Business Lines of Credit to business owners nationwide, has recently announced its own affiliate program. The company provides a variety of working capital solutions and recently announced the addition of an equipment leasing program to its current roster of services. During this process it became apparent that companies obtaining financing, needed referrals to trustworthy and ethical providers of other services not available through BCF.
According to the company’s CEO, Elias Mualin, “Since 2005 we have become familiar with many businesses providing a variety of services. As a member of the Board of the BBB of Southeast Florida, I feel it is our responsibility to only refer businesses that adhere to our ethical expectations. So the decision to refer our valued clients to other companies is taken very seriously. We are pleased to have gathered a handful of affiliates that meet these requirements.”.
Within the Affiliate Network, clients can find the following products and services:
State-of-the-Art Credit Card Processing,
Remote Employee Tracking Systems,
Business Insurance Programs,
Financial Planning Expertise,
Human Resource Management,
and Comprehensive Accounting Services, among many others.
Categories span a wide range of services important to business owners seeking to improve their operation, and grow their enterprise.
“We are very pleased to be able to help our clients find reputable companies that are worthy of their trust. This is part of our effort to be a good partner for business owners who secure financing with us.”, added Nelly Palmer, VP Marketing & Business Development.
To learn more about Brickell Capital Finance and their Affiliate Program, please contact Nelly Palmer, VP Marketing & Business Development - nelly@brickellcapitalfinance.com
Nelly Palmer
Brickell Capital Finance
nelly@brickellcapitalfinance.com
