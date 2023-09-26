Man Dead After Shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 8:31 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Vashawn Jones, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

