Goparity Canada Announces First Canadian Small Business Financing: Barkley Project Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goparity Canada is thrilled to announce its inaugural investment in Barkley Project Group (Barkley), a pioneering project management firm in Western Canada. Barkley's commitment to supporting Indigenous communities' sustainability visions and their expertise in renewable energy and community infrastructure projects makes them an ideal partner for Goparity Canada's impact investment platform.

Barkley has established itself as a dynamic force in Western Canada, setting new standards in sustainable community development. Through their unique end-to-end approach, they lead comprehensive renewable energy and community infrastructure projects while nurturing strong working relationships with Indigenous communities.

With a deep understanding of the clean energy value chain, Barkley Project Group not only promotes clean energy solutions but also emphasizes community ownership and capacity building. Their focus on long-term collaboration and resilience-building has earned them trust and recognition as a vital contributor to sustainable community development.

Goparity Canada's mission is to make impact investing accessible to Canadians of all investment experience levels, and backgrounds. By financing Barkley, Goparity Canada enables individuals to invest in projects that have a profound social and environmental impact, starting with Barkley's contributions to Indigenous community sustainability.

"We are excited to support Barkley Project Group in their mission to drive sustainable community development and foster resilience," said Blake Bunting, Director of Business Development at Goparity Canada. "This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to make impactful investments accessible to all Canadians."

Goparity Canada believes that impact investing is not just about generating financial returns but also about creating positive change in society and the environment. Barkley Project Group's work exemplifies this philosophy, making them the ideal choice for Goparity Canada's inaugural financing.

About Goparity Canada:
Goparity Canada is a leading impact investment platform dedicated to financing socially and environmentally impactful organizations across Canada. The platform enables Canadians of all investment experience levels to invest in projects that drive positive change, starting with Barkley Project Group.

Lana Larder
Larder Marketing Group
+1 902-495-0419
info@lardermarketinggroup.com

