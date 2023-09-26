Dynamic Luxury Real Estate Duo, Shauna Walters and Nicole Plaxen, Form Powerhouse Team at The Beverly Hills Estates
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hills Estates proudly welcomes the formidable partnership of Nicole Plaxen and Shauna Walters, who have joined forces to create the Walters | Plaxen Estates team. Based out of the Sunset Strip office, this dynamic duo is set to redefine luxury real estate experiences in Los Angeles and beyond. With impressive track records and a wealth of experience as well as a friendship spanning over 20 years, Nicole and Shauna are poised to make a significant impact in the world of high-end real estate.
Nicole Plaxen's journey at The Beverly Hills Estates marks an exciting new chapter following an illustrious 16-year career with the Sally Forster Jones Group. As the former Executive Vice President of Sales at SFJ, Nicole presided over a team of 35 professionals and played an integral role in facilitating over 4,000 transactions. Her notable achievements include orchestrating the sale of the iconic Spelling Manor for a staggering $85 million and Markus Persson's Trousdale estate for an impressive $70 million. Nicole's exceptional business acumen and creative genius contributed to the SFJ Group's remarkable sales record of $10 billion. She now brings a portfolio of active listings totaling over $120 million to the Walters | Plaxen Estates team at TBHE. Nicole expresses her excitement about this new journey, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining TBHE's team and share a strong alignment with Branden and Rayni's vision."
Shauna Walters, who joined The Beverly Hills Estates in February 2022, is a true industry luminary. With over a decade of real estate experience, she quickly rose to prominence as one of the most influential agents in the region. Shauna's journey began in her hometown of Calabasas at the young age of 21, and since then, she has held real estate licenses in both Florida and California. Her impressive portfolio spans the East and West Coasts, and her list of accomplishments includes spearheading numerous record-breaking sales, notably the remarkable $44 million transaction for the Brentwood Oasis in 2021.
Beyond their outstanding achievements in the real estate realm, both Nicole and Shauna are deeply committed to empowering others, especially women, within the industry. Shauna emphasizes their shared dedication, stating, "We are deeply passionate about propelling women to achieve excellence in the real estate sector, a dedication we wholeheartedly share with Branden and Rayni." She adds, "I feel privileged to persist in collaborating with the TBHE team to provide guidance and empowerment to fellow women in the luxury real estate arena." Shauna and Nicole now stand as integral members of an impressive lineup of female agents at TBHE, which includes Mia Trudeau, Michelle Graci, and Michelle Lally.”
ABOUT THE BEVERLY HILLS ESTATES:
The Beverly Hills Estates is the first global hybrid lux boutique brokerage meets private members club for all things with regards to living and thriving in real estate; bringing art, design, construction, architecture and wellness under one roof.
Erin Norman
