ACTING PRIME MINISTER, HON. TUALA TEVAGA IOSEFO PONIFASIO’S KEYNOTE SPEECH AT THE VODAFONE MISS GLOBAL SAMOA 2023 CORONATION – (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, 2023)

SAMOA, September 26 - Greetings and talofa lava!!

The Miss Global organization has been instrumental in creating a global platform that not only unites diverse women from all walks of life but also creates a platform that can make a positive impact in making a difference in the world. Miss Global empowers women and gives them a voice to make a difference. It’s about embracing cultures, accepting our differences, celebrating our diversity and understanding of what makes a woman special and unique.

Earlier this month, we witnessed the magnificent Miss Samoa contest and showcase of the inherent beauty of a Samoan woman. This is our national contest where the criteria is set around what it is to be a Samoan beauty and what constitutes the essence of being a Samoa woman. The emphasis is on the depth of the role and the values of a Samoan woman. It includes talent, intelligence, creative fashion and demonstration of the Samoan culture.

Miss Global is an international beauty pageant. It is another platform that focuses on the outer destination and in other regions of the world where our Samoan women can also participate and showcase the beauty of Samoan women to new captive audiences.

Although the platforms are different, they both promote the empowerment of our women and awareness of global issues, such as environmental protection, cultural diversity, and women in leadership.

It is also another opportunity to promote Samoa as a destination to potential markets.

Let me thank Vodafone Samoa for giving one of our young Samoan women, Haylani Pearl Kuruppu, former Miss Samoa 2022 the opportunity to compete in Vietnam this November with 75 other women from countries around the world. The visit of the reigning Miss Global Shane Tormes a few weeks back was seen as a step towards giving our Samoan women that opportunity.

I have been told the Miss Global Organization is keen on Hosting the 2024 Global Pageant in Samoa. Vodafone and its partners are currently doing a feasibility study to determine if this can be done given the high cost of hosting an international event like Miss Global.

The Miss Global Pageant will attract millions of viewers and followers from various countries. This provides an excellent platform to introduce Samoa’s unique attractions and tourist destinations to a diverse audience in 75+ countries. 1.3 million people around the world follow Miss Global Organization.

We wish Haylani all the best for your crowning today as Miss Global Samoa and let’s hope we can create history in Vietnam.

Soifua ma ia manuia !!