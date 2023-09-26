Sugaring Franchise Sugar Sugar™ Pushes into Bustling Houston Market

Houston's First sugar Sugar Location is Set to Open in Early 2024

Another Multi-Unit Agreement, This Time in Texas, Will Very Soon Bring the Buzz Concept to the Space City

We will continue to use technology to find solutions for sugaring hair removal, organic spray tan and natural facials/skincare products....And we love our competitive advantages moving forward.” — Amber Harings - Director of Franchise Education and Training

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the sugar waxing franchise defining the organic beauty service sector, continues a mercurial push across the United States. With a development goal to open 250+ thriving U.S. locations within the next ten years, Sugar Sugar has identified many markets primed for growth across the country, including large swaths of Texas.

In its latest deal, Sugar Sugar has signed an three-unit agreement, which includes parts of Houston to start building what the brand sees as a very lucrative market. The deal provides flexibility and additional growth opportunities for its newest, female, business owner.

“We are thrilled to have landed in the Houston market,” said Amber Harings, Director of Franchise Education and Training. “We have always placed ourselves at the intersection of what the client wants and the services the esthetician wants to perform. I'm a licensed aesthetician myself. We will continue to use industry-leading technology to find solutions for sugaring hair removal, organic spray tan and natural facials/skincare products. We embrace our identity as trailblazers. And we love our competitive advantages moving forward. And we're thrilled to be opening in another Texas market!”

Sugar Sugar will fit in perfectly in Houston. The Houston beauty industry is already astounding. Pushing the natural organic niche will provide a new beauty economy. Obviously there is substantial room for additional growth. The Texas economy, And more specifically the natural, clean wellness verticals are exploding.

Sugar Sugar is committed to growth in Texas and across much of the United States. Demand for clean beauty continues to flourish. Sugar Sugar is positioned to thrive because of it's low entry and high returns.

“I am a Texas girl at heart,” said Founder Aimee Blake. “Texas is where I grew up. I shaped my values in Texas. It's a huge part of my culture and will always be very important in my heart. So having Sugar Sugar perform well in Texas will be exciting to be a part of.”

Entrepreneurs in Texas will be moving fast to scoop up Sugar Sugar territories. The brand hass now sold over 50 locations with a large number of candidates in the pipeline. Entrepreneurs are teeming to invest in Sugar Sugar’s proven business model, thus achieving their dreams to own a beautiful, efficient, profitable clean-beauty brand. Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, Southlake, McKinney, Coppell, Round Rock, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Arlington, University Park, Colleyville, Richardson, and Prosper are most likely to be scooped up next.

For more information about building your own clean beauty portfolio with Sugar Sugar, please visit MySugarSugar.com.

About Sugar Sugar: Sugar Sugar is a trailblazing clean beauty brand dedicated to providing customers with natural, effective, and eco-conscious beauty solutions. With a focus on sugaring hair removal, organic airbrush spray tan and vegan facials, the company has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking healthier alternatives in their beauty routines. Committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Sugar Sugar continues to lead the way in the clean beauty revolution.

If you are interested in dictating your own future, and owning your Sugar Sugar studio, email franchising@mysugarsugar.com.