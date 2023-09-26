Road Closure - US RT 2 in area of Towne Hill Rd East Montpelier

US RT 2 in area of Towne Hill Rd East Montpelier has been closed due to a motor vehicle accident, drivers are requested to seek alternate route. Vermont State Police, Fire and Rescue units are all on scene working to reopen the roadway.
Berlin VSP
802-229-9191
