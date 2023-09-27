San Francisco Opera's 101st Season Commences with a Grand Opera Ball

Red Curtain Addict Founder interviews long-time SF Opera Subscriber, Navid Armstrong Red Curtain Addict Founder Kari Lincks Coomans with SF Opera Board President, Jack Caloun Red Curtain Addict Founder Kari Lincks Coomans with SF Opera Gala Co-Chairs Francesca Gutierrez Amann and Sue Graham Johnston

Red Curtain Addict hosted red carpet interviews at San Francisco Opera's Opening Night Ball for their 101st season. Click to read and watch their highlights!

The Opera Ball benefits both the opera’s artistic work and some of the exciting and innovative things that we are doing. So tonight is both a great party and funds great arts and education” — Matthew Shilvock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of Friday, September 8th, San Francisco Opera inaugurated their 101st season with their annual Opera Ball, marking the start of what promises to be an exceptional season of operatic excellence. As a cherished tradition, the Opera Ball draws opera enthusiasts and luminaries from far and wide to celebrate the cultural richness and artistic grandeur of San Francisco's beloved opera company.This year's Opera Ball was a magnificent fusion of sophistication, artistry, and a deep reverence for the timeless allure of opera. The event unfolded in two iconic venues, the San Francisco City Hall and the War Memorial Opera House, showcasing opulence and grandeur while fostering a sense of community. Guests arrived adorned in dazzling gowns, dapper tuxedos, and sparkling accessories, transforming the "blue carpet" into a glamorous runway.The San Francisco City Hall was ingeniously transformed into "The Elixir of Opera," in keeping with this year's theme, a testament to the creative vision of the Gala Co-Chairs, Francesca Gutierrez Amann and Sue Graham Johnston, as well as Riccardo Benavides and his team from Ideas Events & Rentals. This transformation set the stage for an unforgettable evening of celebration.Before the reception and dinner at City Hall unfolded, Kari Lincks Coomans, Founder of Red Curtain Addict, who was accessorized by Bulgari hosted "blue carpet" interviews with notable guests, renowned artists, long-time SF Opera subscribers, first-timers, and more. Scroll below to watch their exclusive gala highlights and artists' spotlights!"Seeing everyone come out tonight in celebration of San Francisco Opera affirms that the arts and culture scene of San Francisco is re-ignited, post-pandemic," says Kari Lincks Coomans. "The San Francisco Opera continues to amaze me," says Co-Founder of Red Curtain Addict Parker Coomans. "From presenting their timeless classics to featuring new works, I am looking forward to the season ahead."Throughout the evening, guests expressed their anticipation for the upcoming season, with particular excitement surrounding the premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs," composed by the Bay Area's own Mason Bates. Other eagerly anticipated productions included Verdi's "Il Trovatore" and Abels' "Omar," a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera that will open on November 5, 2023.The evening continued with a captivating performance at the War Memorial Opera House, featuring opera stars Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak, accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Chorus and Orchestra under the baton of Eun Sun Kim. Their program included iconic arias and duets such as“Lippen Schweigen” from Franz Lehár’s operetta “The Merry Widow, “Vissi d’arte” from Puccini’s “Tosca”, Saint-Saëns’ “Samson et Dalila” and Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” along with many more. The magic of the evening was further enhanced by a performance by San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow Olivia Smith.After the beautiful performance, everyone headed to the after-party at the City Hall. “This is amazing! Just look at the energy in here,” said Matthew Shilvock, San Francisco Opera’s General Director. “The Opera Ball benefits both the opera’s artistic work and some of the exciting and innovative things that we are doing. So tonight is both a great party and funds great arts and education.”In conclusion, the Opening Night Ball successfully reignited the passion for opera in all who attended, reaffirming its enduring power to inspire, move, and unite people in celebration of the human spirit. As San Francisco Opera embarks on its 101st season, the company remains committed to enriching the cultural tapestry of San Francisco and beyond.

A Night of Glamour and Opera Magic: SF Opera's Opening Night Ball Launches its 101st Season