Miss America Goes to Napa

Artist Spotlight with Nia Imani Franklin

Nia Imani Franklin and Kari Lincks Coomans

Festival Napa Valley kicks off their 2022 season with Nia Imani Franklin’s piece, Polaris, in Napa, California.

From lavish vintner dinners to intimate concerts at exclusive wineries, and free concerts for families, Festival Napa Valley really has it all!
— Red Curtain Addict
NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festival Napa Valley will debut a world premiere of Nia Imani Franklin’s piece, Polaris, which will be performed by The Young People’s Chorus of New York City on Saturday, July 16th at The CIA of Copia in Napa, California.

Nia is not only a composer and performer, she was Miss America in 2019 and was Miss New York before that! Throughout the competitions, she has not only won the hearts of the judges but millions of fans across the world. Since her winnings, Nia has continued to perform and advocate for arts in schools and communities, as well as composing and performing new works in some of the most notable concert halls.

Scroll below to learn more about her new work, Polaris, and to WATCH our exclusive insider about her upcoming performance at the world-renowned Festival Napa Valley, which is kicking off this week…!

WATCH our exclusive insider interview with Nia here: https://bit.ly/BehindTheCurtainNiaImani

Festival Napa Valley is the perfect place for Nia to premiere her new composition. She debuted her EP, Extended, and was named Composer in Residence at Festival Napa Valley in 2021. “I really love their [Festival Napa Valley’s] inclusivity of art. I mean last year, I was having the west coast premiere of my orchestra piece. But then, a few days later, I sang at a Tony Bennett tribute….I really love that they celebrate all different types of art.”

We couldn’t agree more! Not only does Festival Napa Valley present a variety of genres (like jazz, classical, and dance), but they also present their concerts in a variety of formats. From lavish vintner dinners to intimate concerts at exclusive wineries, and free concerts for families, this 10-day festival really has it all!
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THEIR SUMMER SEASON!

Some of the performances that we’re most looking forward to is Nia’s world premiere of Polaris on July 16th (of course!), A Night at the Ballet: From Tchaikovsky to the Rolling Stones (featuring dancers from the SF Ballet and NYC Ballet) on July 21st and Joshua Bell and Larisa Martínez’s performance of opera arias and orchestral classics on July 23rd!

About Festival Napa Valley
Festival Napa Valley is one of the most celebrated music and lifestyle festivals in the country where audiences get to experience performances by some of the best classical artists from around the world at some of the most prestigious wineries and venues in Napa. It’s honestly the ultimate passport for you to explore the best that Napa Valley has to offer!

And the best part is, the proceeds go towards supporting young artists, continuing live performances, and offering arts education programs throughout the country. They have already reached over a thousand children with their Summer Arts Programs and are excited to reach even more! To date, more than $15 million has been raised for Festival Napa Valley’s arts education, making it among the nation’s biggest fundraisers for arts education. BRAVO!

Festival Napa Valley’s summer season will start on Friday, July 15th, and will be jammed packed (no pun intended!) each day with unique wine and music experiences until July 24th. It will include world-class performances, high-quality wines, and beautiful wine country sceneries.
—————————————————————————
About Red Curtain Addict: Red Curtain Addict is a one-stop arts recommendation platform for new and diverse audiences to discover, learn, and enjoy performing arts experiences locally, online, and when they travel. Not only can performances be searched by multiple genres, but this new digital gateway to the arts also helps fans discover performances based on personal interests.

