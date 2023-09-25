Man Arrested for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of a man for robbery.

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 11:13 pm, the victim was approached by a man at the intersection of U Street and 14th Street, Northwest. The man insinuated he had a weapon and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by responding Third District officers.

42-year-old Ronald Branham of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

###