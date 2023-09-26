Ukrainian President Commends Hospital Staff and U.S. Volunteers for Aiding Wounded Veterans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helps a wounded soldier during his trip to the Staten Island University Hospital in New York. PHOTO: REUTERS Yevhen participating in physical rehabilitation.

We are humbled to work with dedicated non-profits like VfU. Their connections and expertise enable us to respond quickly and effectively to aid veterans in need.” — Anastasia MacArthur, Executive Director of Kind Deeds

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with wounded soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital last week, he praised the hospital’s staff as well as Kind Deeds, U.S. based non-profit that helps Ukrainian soldiers who lost their limbs during the war to return to normal life as soon as possible. Central to Kind Deeds’ mission has been financial support from organizations like Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU) that continue to help ensure these veterans receive the prosthetics and rehabilitation services the soldiers desperately need.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the current VfU leadership helped organize and fund flights to the U.S. More recently, VfU began covering housing rent for the wounded Ukrainian soldiers while they pass through New York City undergoing medical care and rehabilitation through Kind Deeds.

“We are humbled to work with dedicated non-profits like VfU. Their connections and expertise enable us to respond quickly and effectively to aid veterans in need,“ says Anastasia MacArthur, Executive Director of Kind Deeds management team. “We are very passionate about helping wounded veterans, and they have the connections and expertise to help us.”

Earlier this year VfU was introduced to a soldier that lost a leg in 2014 fighting in the Donbas. Thanks to its strong relationships with other organizations such as Kind Deeds and the Protez Foundation, VfU arranged full funding for Yevhen's transportation, prosthetic fitting, and rehabilitation in the U.S. Four months after his journey to recovery, Yevhen is back home in Ukraine and reentering the fight.

The loss of limbs is an ever-increasing hazard for Ukrainian soldiers as they continue the counteroffensive against Russian forces that have laid countless land mines against the backdrop of an unprecedented level of artillery strikes. As one Ukrainian medic noted recently, “mines are replacing artillery as a leading cause of wounds” as the most recent tactic to slow the counteroffensive is to mine massive portions of occupied territory most expected to be recovered by Ukrainians.

With a team that includes U.S. military veterans, VfU continues to assist in securing funding for wounded veterans in Ukraine. VfU has partnered with Ukrainian veterans organizations, in part, to gather the latest data on wounded soldiers and determine how medical/prosthetic care can quickly be arranged. VfU also is focused on providing psychological/trauma counseling for Ukrainian veterans and educational programs to assist veterans for life following military service.

Visit https://www.VolunteersforUkraine.org/?utm_id=PR to learn more about VfU and consider making a donation. Your contributions will help to fund VfU's vital work and support the Ukrainian veterans who desperately need our aid.

###

About Volunteers for Ukraine:

We are a vast network of volunteers and partners that support multiple humanitarian missions. We work with government officials, NGOs, and personnel on the ground to organize efforts to support Ukraine. Volunteers for Ukraine is a 100% volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit comprising professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to helping Ukraine. For more information visit https://www.VolunteersforUkraine.org/?utm_id=PR

Yevhen's Recovery