California could be next state to bypass the bar exam
The State Bar’s Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously voted to gather public comments on a proposed new program in which law graduates would receive provisional licenses and work under the supervision of an experienced attorney for four to six months while being paid. During that time, candidates would compile a portfolio of work that would be graded by the state bar. Those who earn a passing grade on their portfolios would become fully licensed in California without taking the bar exam.