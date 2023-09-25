President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Federal Cost Share for Hawaii

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Hawaii to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires, beginning Aug. 8, 2023, and continuing.

On Sept. 22, the President authorized an increase to 100% of the total eligible costs for debris removal for a continuous 180-day period of the state’s choosing within the first nine months from the start of the incident period.

Federal funds for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, are authorized at 100% of the total eligible costs for a continuous 90-day period of the state’s choosing, within the first six months from the start of the incident period.

The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for assistance to individuals and business owners, public assistance to state and local governments, and hazard mitigation assistance for eligible costs.