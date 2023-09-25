CE congratulates Macao martial arts athlete Li Yi for gold medal at Asian Games

MACAU, September 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent a congratulatory message to Macao martial arts athlete Ms Li Yi, after she won a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Mr Ho said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) was delighted to receive the news about Ms Li’s achievement, winning Macao’s first gold medal of this edition of the Asian Games while competing in the Women's Changquan contest in the Wushu section of the event. Her victory honours the Chinese athletes’ spirit, as well as the name of the MSAR, he added.

Mr Ho sent the congratulatory message today on behalf of the MSAR Government and the people across Macao, expressing his utmost respect, encouragement and sincere congratulations to Ms Li, her coaching team, and the Macao athlete delegation as whole, for striving for excellence and outstanding results.

Ms Li's medal at the Asian Games was a result of years of hardship and persistence. Members of the Macao public would surely be proud that such an honour had been won on behalf of Macao, said the Chief Executive. Mr Ho added that he hoped the Macao athletes would continue to strive for peak performance at the Asian Games, maintain high morale and achieving further success, showcasing the spirit of ambition among the Macao delegation.