Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,851 in the last 365 days.

CE congratulates Macao martial arts athlete Li Yi for gold medal at Asian Games

MACAU, September 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent a congratulatory message to Macao martial arts athlete Ms Li Yi, after she won a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Mr Ho said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) was delighted to receive the news about Ms Li’s achievement, winning Macao’s first gold medal of this edition of the Asian Games while competing in the Women's Changquan contest in the Wushu section of the event. Her victory honours the Chinese athletes’ spirit, as well as the name of the MSAR, he added.

Mr Ho sent the congratulatory message today on behalf of the MSAR Government and the people across Macao, expressing his utmost respect, encouragement and sincere congratulations to Ms Li, her coaching team, and the Macao athlete delegation as whole, for striving for excellence and outstanding results.

Ms Li's medal at the Asian Games was a result of years of hardship and persistence. Members of the Macao public would surely be proud that such an honour had been won on behalf of Macao, said the Chief Executive. Mr Ho added that he hoped the Macao athletes would continue to strive for peak performance at the Asian Games, maintain high morale and achieving further success, showcasing the spirit of ambition among the Macao delegation.

You just read:

CE congratulates Macao martial arts athlete Li Yi for gold medal at Asian Games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more