USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Commanding Officer Relieved

Cmdr. Larry J. Arbuckle, deputy commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, has assumed duties as interim commanding officer.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

