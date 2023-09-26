SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Versus FC to Revolutionize the MMA Experience

SCCG Partners with Versus FC to Revolutionize the MMA Experience

In a significant move set to reshape MMA, SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, has announced a partnership with Versus FC.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move set to reshape MMA, SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Versus FC. This collaboration is expected to bring significant advancements to the MMA business model, especially focusing on the Brazil market, with intentions of a global expansion.

Tom Huggins, CEO of Versus FC, enthusiastically expressed, "We are thrilled to partner with SCCG, a worldwide leader in our industry. This partnership with a key player in the sports sector allows us to focus on what we are best at, while also expanding our efforts and capabilities to better achieve our common vision of enhancing and evolving fan engagement for millions of sports fans worldwide, to allow us to provide a better product more reflective of the needs and wants of the market."

SCCG Management, with its strong reputation in Brazil and a global footprint, is poised to leverage its expertise to help Versus FC expand its innovative vision in Brazil and beyond. This synergy between the two organizations is designed to modernize the MMA business model, incorporating state-of-the-art business practices and structures from other sports. The core of this transformation revolves around an interactive community platform, allowing fans to have an unprecedented level of control over fights and athletes in a manner reminiscent of fantasy sports.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG, emphasized the importance of this alliance by stating, "Our partnership with Versus FC underscores our commitment to evolving the sports engagement landscape. By bringing in our expertise, especially from our significant presence in Brazil, we are joining forces to pioneer an interactive model where fans not only witness but actively shape the trajectory of the sport. This is the future of fan engagement, and we're excited to be at the forefront with Versus FC."

As both organizations set their sights on revolutionizing fan engagement, this partnership promises to set new standards for MMA, ensuring fans worldwide have a more immersive and personalized experience.

ABOUT VERSUS FC

We intend to update the existing MMA business model to incorporate more modern business practices and structures as used in other sports to increase monetization and fan engagement by converting fans into users of an interactive community platform.

https://www.versusfights.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

