International Coercive Control Conference Explores "CONNECTING THE DOTS: THE INVISIBLE COSTS OF COERCIVE CONTROL"
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Coercive Control Conference is gearing up for a virtual gathering like never before, all centered around the theme "CONNECTING THE DOTS: THE INVISIBLE COSTS OF COERCIVE CONTROL." Taking place November 2-4, 2023, this transformative event will delve into the complex issue of coercive control with a focus on the hidden consequences that often go unnoticed. The conference boasts a lineup of renowned speakers, including keynote presenters Nazir Afzal and Julie Bindel, along with an array of experts from various fields.
Coercive control, a silent epidemic impacting countless lives, takes center stage as the central theme of this conference. Attendees will explore critical subtopics, including male violence, coercive control and colonialism, femicide, the psychology of coercive control, and the coercive control of children. The event aims to foster deep insights and meaningful discussions, raising awareness about this pervasive issue that affects individuals and communities worldwide.
Keynote speakers Nazir Afzal and Julie Bindel bring their unique perspectives and extensive experience to the forefront of the discussions. They will provide valuable insights into the multifaceted nature of coercive control and its far-reaching consequences on society. Attendees can also look forward to engaging with other prominent speakers from various disciplines, as listed on the conference website: https://theccc.international/speakers/.
As a special bonus, the conference will also offer a set of free pre-conference workshops addressing the fundamentals of coercive control in intimate partner and parent/child relationships–both of which are included in the full conference ticket price. In addition to these, the Pre-Conference Workshop day will also preview a data tool for identifying patterns of coercive control and a Q&A discussion with the director of the film, “The Last Drop,” an informative educational tool for service providers.
"We are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of experts and advocates to explore the invisible costs of coercive control," said Teri Yuan, Conference Chair. "Our virtual format allows us to connect across borders and unite in our mission to uncover and address the hidden harms caused by coercive control. Together, we can create a safer and more compassionate world for all."
For session descriptions and further details about the conference, including registration information, can be found on the official conference website: https://theccc.international.
Teri Yuan
