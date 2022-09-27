International Coercive Control Conference Seeks to Address Root Causes of Violence Against Women Across the Globe
Experts gather to share knowledge, resources, and strategies to make Coercive Control visible and understoodNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year, experts, advocates and activists will gather to address the global crisis facing women in its most invisible and unrecognizable form– coercive control. This year’s theme, Coercive Control: Oppression in Our Public and Private Spheres, seeks to connect the dots between the root cause of coercive control male entitlement to have power over in a gender unequal world, and the countless ways in which this entitlement shows up in our most intimate and personal relationships and spaces, and when it manifests in our public spaces.
The landmark Supreme Court decision that came out earlier this summer, Dobbs v. Jackson, held that women don’t have a constitutional right to an abortion. Right now in Iran, women are tearing off their hijabs and cutting their hair, protesting the murder of Mahsa Amini for wearing her headscarf too loosely, by so-called “morality police”. Security forces are currently killing an unknown number of protestors in the streets across Iran. In China, “Rice bunny” is the homophonic translation of the words “me” and “too” in Mandarin, a euphemism that feminists fighting sexual harrassment in China adopted in order to avoid government detection and censorship.
These examples, while varying in scale, severity, and impact, are manifestations of coercive control and the myriad ways in which it is exercised, whether privately, publicly , overtly or covertly, or through government or religious sanction. In short, these are ways in which male entitlement to have power over, is rooted in, reinforced by and maintained - by gender inequality. ICCC sessions on “Reproductive Rights: Coercive Control of Her Body,” “Violence Against Women As a Hate Crime,” and “Coercive Control in a #metoo Context” are just a few of the conversations at this year’s ICCC about how we might better identify coercive control, confront it, and end it.
For a complete list of speakers and sessions and to register for the conference, visit: https://theccc.international.
About The International Coercive Control Conference
The conference is a first step towards bringing together those working on the front lines advocating for change, modernizing legislation, conducting cutting-edge research, and changing the narrative to make visible the patriarchal nature of abuse and coercive control.
About the Engendered Collective
The Engendered Collective is a community of survivors, advocates, and feminists that engage in knowledge-building, collective care, healing, and advocacy to increase accountability for sex-based abuse, exploitation, and violence.
