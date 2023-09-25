Dr. Mike Regan Appointed President of Staffing Services at NEED Physicians-Locums
Dr. Regan, an accomplished Emergency Medicine physician and business entrepreneur, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this pivotal role.
NEED Physicians is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Mike Regan as the President of our Emergency Medicine Staffing Services locums division. Dr. Regan, an accomplished Emergency Medicine physician and business entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience as an attending physician, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this pivotal role.
Throughout his career, Dr. Regan has held significant roles that underscore his leadership and crisis management skills. He previously served as the Site Chief at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center and, notably, as Chief of Emergency Medicine at Norwood Hospital during a historic flooding event, demonstrating his ability to lead in challenging circumstances. Dr. Regan completed his Emergency Medicine residency at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in 2010. Dr. Regan's accomplishments extend beyond his clinical practice. He possesses a robust network within the New England healthcare community, facilitating seamless collaborations and partnerships.
Ken Wolfe, Founder and CEO of NEED Physicians LLC expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Regan's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to have Dr. Mike Regan lead this effort. His naturally matched skills and exceptional leadership abilities will allow me to focus more time on deploying MetricAid, an innovative software-enabled service designed to transform emergency department physician scheduling. With Dr. Regan at the helm of our Staffing Services division, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering top-tier per diem staffing solutions to our emergency healthcare facilities. The appointment of Dr. Mike Regan as President of Staffing Services marks an exciting chapter in NEED Physicians' journey, as we continue to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry by providing exceptional staffing solutions under his capable leadership."
About NEED
Headquartered in Needham MA, NEED Physicians LLC was founded by seasoned healthcare IT executives and emergency physicians with decades of experience and deep knowledge of the mechanics and dynamics of running Emergency Departments. NEED has a history of innovation providing staffing and scheduling solutions that help emergency medical directors achieve department, patient care, and physician satisfaction goals. NEED Physicians is committed to delivering meaningful and measurable results to emergency departments and physicians
