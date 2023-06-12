NEED Physicians Introduces MetricAid to the US Market An Advanced Software-Enabled Service Revolutionizing ED Scheduling

NEED Physician Scheduling Solutions

The MetricAid Method is an innovative software-enabled service designed to transform emergency department (ED) scheduling.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEED Physicians is thrilled to announce the launch of the MetricAid Method to the US market., an innovative software-enabled service designed to transform emergency department (ED) scheduling. Leveraging cutting-edge in-house software tools, MetricAid's concierge approach delivers timely and user-friendly information to healthcare facilities. By harnessing the expertise of MetricAid's scheduling team, critical factors such as physician availability, expertise, workload distribution, and compliance with regulatory guidelines are meticulously considered. This advanced service minimizes conflicts and maximizes efficiency while accommodating the unique constraints of each facility.

MetricAid's software-enabled service offers several key features that empower healthcare facilities:

1. Advanced Software Tools: MetricAid employs advanced in-house software tools that gather and analyze relevant data, providing precise and up-to-date information necessary for efficient scheduling. This enables healthcare facilities to make informed decisions and optimize their scheduling processes.

2. Dedicated Scheduling Team: MetricAid assigns a team of dedicated scheduling experts who work closely with facility administration and physicians. Leveraging the software tools, this team ensures meticulous consideration of factors such as physician availability, expertise, workload distribution, and compliance, resulting in optimal schedules.

3. Conflict Minimization and Efficiency Maximization: MetricAid's software-enabled service incorporates facility-specific data to minimize conflicts and maximize efficiency. By considering various constraints, including regulatory guidelines and individual physician preferences, MetricAid produces schedules that meet both the healthcare facility's needs and the physicians' well-being.

As part of its nationwide expansion, NEED Physicians is excited to offer the MetricAid Method to emergency departments and healthcare organizations across the United States. Building on successful implementations in renowned Massachusetts emergency services, this expansion aims to validate the positive return on investment (ROI) that comes with adopting MetricAid. By improving scheduling efficiency, enhancing compliance, and promoting physician satisfaction, MetricAid's software-enabled service proves to be a valuable asset for emergency departments and healthcare organizations nationwide.

For more information on how MetricAid can positively impact your emergency department, please contact NEED Physicians at info@need-physicians.com.

About NEED Physicians

Headquartered in Boston, NEED Physicians LLC was founded by seasoned healthcare IT executives and emergency physicians with decades of experience and deep knowledge of the mechanics and dynamics of running emergency departments. NEED has a long history of innovation in staffing and scheduling for emergency departments, helping emergency medical directors achieve patient care and physician satisfaction goals. For more information, visit www.need-physicians.com