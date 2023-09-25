Wyoming watercraft registration closing for fall

9/25/2023 5:13:37 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be closing the 2023 watercraft registrations and preparing for the 2024 season during the month of October. Watercraft registrations will resume Nov. 1, 2023 at Game and Fish offices and online, with one-year registrations valid through 2024 and three-year registration valid through 2026. Boaters will still be able to purchase 2023 aquatic invasive species stickers during October if needed.

Boat registration fees are:

1 year registration: $30

3 year registration: $80

1 year registration with AIS sticker: $40

3 year registration with AIS sticker: $110

The signature of an owner or co-owner is required for renewal or registration. Renewal notices will be sent for expired watercraft in November. Customers can renew their watercraft through the mail by returning the renewal notice and fees. Aquatic invasive species sticker purchases and watercraft registration renewal can be done online. For more information on watercraft registration or safe boating requirements, visit the Game and Fish website or call (307) 777-4600.

(Breanna Ball, public information officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -