U.S. Naval Forces Advances Interoperability Search and Rescue Exercise with the Royal Bahrain Navy

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter, USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), a U.S. rigid-hull Inflatable boat, and the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) rendezvoused at sea and conducted a variety of search and rescue procedures including a simulated man over-board drill and small boat operations.

This was the first time the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) conducted a search and rescue exercise with the U.S. naval forces enhancing interoperability and maritime skills for both forces.

SAR exercises like these symbolize the strong bilateral operations and exercises between the U.S. and Royal Bahrain Navy.

Fast response cutters have high maneuverability capabilities and can reach speeds upwards of 28 knots with the ability to launch small boats from the stern, making them optimal for search and rescue operations.

Headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, NAVCENT includes U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

