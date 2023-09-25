Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,246 in the last 365 days.

$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN SOUTH PITTSBURG

SOUTH PITTSBURG – Congrats to a Powerball player in South Pittsburg, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Lotto Mart, 519 E. 12th St. in South Pittsburg.

The jackpot for the popular game has grown to an incredible $785 million for the next drawing on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

You just read:

$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN SOUTH PITTSBURG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more