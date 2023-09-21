$150,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN KNOXVILLE, $60,000 DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT WINNER IN CLEVELAND

Back

KNOXVILLE/CLEVELAND – Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners across the state last night, Sept. 20, including two lucky players who won $150,000 and $60,000 each from two different drawing-style games.

Details include:

–A $150,000 Powerball winner who matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the player added the Power Play option to their ticket, the prize was tripled to $150,000 because the multiplier drawn last night was three.

That ticket was purchased at Weigel’s, 6921 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

–A $60,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot jackpot winner who purchased the lucky ticket at Harry’s, 4512 Mouse Creek Road in Cleveland.

