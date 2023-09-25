Submit Release
Powerball Jackpot Now Up to Est. $785 Million

$100,000 winner from Saturday drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – The Powerball® jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to an estimated $785 million ($367 estimated cash value), making it the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

This is the 29th draw in the current jackpot run. It was last hit July 19 for $1.08 billion in California.

One lucky Mississippi Powerball player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball from the drawing Saturday, Sept. 23. Because they paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option, which was 2 Saturday, they doubled their initial win of $50,000 to $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Shell—Fill Up 4 at the intersection of Hardy Street and South 24th Avenue in Hattiesburg.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for Tuesday, Sept. 26, is an estimated $230 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.8 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing tonight is an estimated $240,000.

