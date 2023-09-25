Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X Joint-Use School Officially Opens

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2023

Today, Premier Scott Moe and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill joined with the Regina Public and Regina Catholic School Divisions to celebrate the grand opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X elementary schools, located in the same shared joint-use facility in the Regina Lakeview neighbourhood.

“Our government is focused on protecting opportunities for Saskatchewan people, our population is growing at record rates and our student population is growing as well,” Moe said. “By building this facility, we are also building a brighter future for students right here in Regina Lakeview.”

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $44 million into this joint-use facility, which replaces the two former schools; Argyle, which was built in 1950 and Ecole St. Pius X, which was built in 1953. Approximately 800 Prekindergarten to Grade 8 students will be accommodated in the facility, with 400 in Argyle and 400 in Ecole St. Pius X.

"The realization of this project is several decades in the making, beginning with a promise to the community in 2009," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said. "Today's grand opening of this beautiful joint-use school and the continuing partnership with Regina Catholic Schools and the Government of Saskatchewan is not only the fulfillment of that promise to this community and its families, but also the realization of a commitment to create a well-designed learning space that will serve students and families for decades to come."

The new facility will be approximately 11,050 square metres in size, which is roughly the size of the playing surface of Mosaic Stadium. It includes a 51-space child care centre, as well as outdoor learning areas, and a mini-gym that can be used by both schools and for community events.

"Today is a celebration as we officially open the brand-new Ecole St. Pius X school," Regina Catholic Board of Education Chairperson Shauna Weninger said. "We are so happy to be part of this momentous event and share this space with Argyle School and the community. Thank you to the Ministry of Education for acknowledging the need for this rebuild, as well as to the Catholic School Community Council and School Community Council for their role in advocating for the students served in this great facility."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

