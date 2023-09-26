Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,148 in the last 365 days.

HomeWAV Partners with Benton County Jail to Enhance Inmate Communications and Safety

HomeWAV Partners with Benton County Jail

Company strengthens its presence in Missouri with the 17th facility partnership

WARSAW, MISSOURI, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Benton County Jail in Warsaw, Missouri. The collaboration brings advanced communication services to the facility, aiming to address the challenges faced by the county's previous provider while enhancing safety and security for inmates and facility staff.

After evaluating various providers, the Benton County Jail, a facility with a maximum capacity of 100 beds, selected HomeWAV for its comprehensive offerings to upgrade its inmate communications system, including voice calls, video visitation, messaging, and tablets.

The facility completed installation of HomeWAV’s technology on July 28, with 11 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 115 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets throughout the facility. This deployment allows inmates to stay connected with their loved ones and access essential communication services efficiently.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "Our goal is to provide for the safety and security of our detainees while providing them with the limited amenities they are entitled to. HomeWAV had the best offerings to assist us in meeting this goal."

HomeWAV has gained prominence in the Missouri market, with Benton County Jail being the 17th facility to benefit from its all-in-one solution. The company's dedication to outstanding customer service and robust product portfolio has positioned it as a trusted partner for correctional facilities across the country seeking to modernize their inmate communication and technology.

About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

###

Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
email us here

You just read:

HomeWAV Partners with Benton County Jail to Enhance Inmate Communications and Safety

Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more