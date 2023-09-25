CYDEF expanding cybersecurity services in India

About

CYDEF built the only cybersecurity solution based on exception management. We don't score threats to determine whether or not to investigate. Instead, we set aside legitimate activities we’ve previously classified across all customers and investigate everything that’s left over. Each activity only needs to be classified once and it applies to all customers. This ensures 100% of unknowns are systematically reviewed by humans — a feat that was previously unheard of. This is why we detect threats that bypass even industry-leading solutions. The result is a simple, affordable, and more effective solution. And it’s managed for you, so you don't need to be a cybersecurity expert to work with us.

