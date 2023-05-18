CYDEF named one of the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies for third straight year

About

CYDEF built the only cybersecurity solution based on exception management instead of threat scoring. Our AI serves our analysts to make their jobs easier and exponentially more efficient, not to make decisions that only humans should make. By managing the exceptions, CYDEF analysts can review and investigate 100% of endpoint activities quickly. This unique approach is why we consistently detect both known and unknown threats others can’t. As a managed service, we provide the labour and the technology to partners and customers around the world. With CYDEF, threat hunting is no longer an art. It’s a science. For more information, visit https://cydef.ca/.

