Grand Forks Region EDC Video Wins International Gold Award for Economic Development

The Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award was bestowed to the “Why Grand Forks For UAS?” video in the category of multimedia/video promotion by IEDC.

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) video titled “UAS: Why Grand Forks North Dakota? | Join the Nations UAS Leaders & Fly the Open Skies” was bestowed the 2023 International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award in the category of multimedia/video promotion. The award was formally announced and presented at the 2023 IEDC Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas.

IEDC's Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Awards are presented yearly at the annual conference. Judging for the awards was conducted by a diverse panel of 76 economic and community developers from around the world. For the 2023 awards, IEDC received 580 submissions from 38 states and 7 additional countries. The submissions for the multimedia/video promotion award were evaluated based on goal/mission, effectiveness of the promotion, clarity of the message, innovation/creativity, quality and completeness of information, contribution to the economic development profession, and overall value for economic development efforts.

“The EDC is exceptionally honored to receive this international recognition,” said Mark Maliskey, EDC Marketing & Communications Manager. The 'Why Grand Forks for UAS' video showcases our vibrant Grand Forks UAS ecosystem through insights from nine different company representatives. They all highlight why our region is the top choice for any company within the UAS industry in the country."

The video was produced by Maliskey in collaboration with AE2S Communications’ senior communications coordinator, Cody Schuler. The team worked to produce the video in September 2022, and it debuted to over 400 guests at the 2022 UAS Summit & Expo hosted annually in Grand Forks and produced by UAS Magazine.

“The Grand Forks Region and North Dakota are the nation’s UAS trailblazers,” said Keith Lund, EDC President & CEO. “The award-winning video is an exemplary representation of how the ecosystem works together with several major industry partners coming together to highlight key benefits of doing business in the region. We’re proud to showcase our one-of-a-kind community and humbled to be recognized with the Gold Award.”

The video is available to view at: https://youtu.be/WxpRhCwKEGQ

Learn more about the Grand Forks UAS ecosystem: https://grandforks.org/unmanned

UAS: Why Grand Forks North Dakota? | Join the Nations UAS Leaders & Fly the Open Skies

