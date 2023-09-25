The quest for social justice: the role of research and dialogue

Advancing social justice is an idea that’s getting new attention these days. One of the main areas where the need for social justice is growing as something people want is the world of work. Achieving that will be a tall order, given that more and more people are looking for jobs and more and more jobs looking for people to fill them. In this challenging environment, what role can research and dialogue play? This podcast asks two top experts, Sangheon Lee, Director of the ILO’s Employment Policy, Job Creation & Livelihoods Department, and Mikel Landabaso, Director, Fair & Sustainable Economy of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission (EC).

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Guests

Sangheon LeeDirector, ILO Employment Policy, Job Creation & Livelihoods Department

Mikel LandabasoDirector, Fair & Sustainable Economy of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission (EC)