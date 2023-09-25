Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors join EU Study Days in Ukraine

Representatives of the EU-funded ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) initiative took part in the EU Study days, organised last week by the EU Delegation to Ukraine. The events brought together more than 60 young people.

On 21 September, as part of the event on “EU Security and Foreign Policy in Practice”, Young European Ambassadors held a session on the EU Green Deal initiative and its impact on urban development.

The participants were divided into groups and played interactive games. They answered questions about EU foreign and security policy and then discussed their answers with mentors.

The second session took the form of a game in which the participants, divided into teams, had to identify a European Partnership country based on facts about it.

On 23 September, a Quest-Discussion was held on the topic ‘European Green Deal and the reconstruction of Ukraine’. 

The participants were divided into seven groups, each of which had its own mentor. During the event, they took part in two interactive quizzes.

The first game, called ‘What is the EU Green Deal?’, allowed participants to learn more about the concept of the EU Green Deal, including in the context of the recovery and development of Ukrainian cities, affected by Russian aggression.

During the second game, ‘Environmental map of the EU – how different countries apply the EU Green Deal for urban development’, the young people learned how different countries of the European Union implement the EU Green Deal for the development of their cities.

The final part of the event was a discussion on ‘Ukraine of the Future: How I see the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities’, during which the participants had the opportunity to discuss their views and ideas on the future development of Ukrainian cities.

The EU Study Days initiative aims to promote awareness and understanding of the European Union (EU), its policies, and its relationship with various partner countries, including Ukraine. The events, organised by the EU Delegation, often consist of workshops, seminars, webinars, and interactive sessions where participants can learn about the EU’s objectives, values, and initiatives, as well as their implications for the country and other regions.

Author: Sofiia Korol

