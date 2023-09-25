Submit Release
MDC invites youth hunters on a mentored deer hunt during early youth firearms deer season

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth deer hunters on a mentored hunt Oct. 28-29 at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) and Charles Green CA during the first weekend of early youth portion firearms deer season which is Oct. 28-29. This free event will be for those ages 11-15 that qualify for the youth firearms season.

Saturday morning, participants will start by visiting a local shooting range to do some target practice. After the shooting range, participants should plan to deer hunt the remainder of the day or until a deer is harvested. Hunters will hunt out of pre-setup ground blinds while accompanied by a guardian and an MDC mentor.

Participants that have not completed a hunter education course will have the opportunity to do so Friday evening before the hunt. Each hunter will need to have purchased a youth hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

It is important that hunters dress for the weather as this will be a long day outdoors. Multiple layers are recommended based on the weather forecast. To sign up for a mentored hunt, contact one of the below Conservation Educators as spots for this event are limited:

Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov or 573-815-7901 ext. 2866 for hunt at Prairie Fork CA

Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov or 573-815-7901 ext. 2886 for hunt at Charles Green CA

Prairie Fork CA is located at 4200 State Road D in Callaway County, and Charles Green CA is located 5611 East Minor Hill Road in Boone County.

