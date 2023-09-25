Attorney & Assoc. Judge Bobbie J. Edmonds Authors Book on Life of Civil Rights Attorney, Retired Judge L. Clifford Davis

Judge Davis with Author Atty Bobbie Jean Edmonds

The book chronicles the life of Judge Davis from his birth in 1924 in Wilton, Arkansas, to making his mark on Texas and American history.

I am a happy old man. This is a book for all ages. Read this book. You learn that life and education is a process. I hope I have been a good example of how to live, share and be an example to others.” — Judge L. Clifford Davis