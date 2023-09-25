Attorney & Assoc. Judge Bobbie J. Edmonds Authors Book on Life of Civil Rights Attorney, Retired Judge L. Clifford Davis
The book chronicles the life of Judge Davis from his birth in 1924 in Wilton, Arkansas, to making his mark on Texas and American history.
— Judge L. Clifford Davis
"I am honored that legendary Judge L. Clifford Davis agreed to allow me to write a youth book on his life to educate, reduce juvenile delinquency, inspire, and enhance literacy among youths in all communities. This book is a gem to embrace and highlight in your household. Use it as an exciting family outing, classroom project, or at a mentoring program. A book to enjoy at a family outing, a classroom project, at a mentoring program or just for pleasure. This book captures the essence of our mission to enhance literacy through interactive images and illustrations for the entire family. Purchase a book, and gift some to children. Get your book through Amazon.com, The Dock Bookshop and where books are sold,” declared Attorney Bobbie Edmonds Judge Davis applied for admission to the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1946 but was denied. Davis never gave up, and stayed in touch with the law school, and in 1947, he was offered admission under harsh discriminatory conditions. He rejected the offer and finished his law studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1949, and returned to Arkansas to practice law. 71 years later, the University of Arkansas School of Law awarded him an honorary jurist doctorate degree on May 18, 2017. Judge Davis filed litigation to integrate Mansfield public schools in 1955. It was a victory on paper, but because so many white citizens threatened violence, the integration did not happen immediately.
Davis also collaborated with the late Justice Thurgood Marshall on “Brown vs. Board of Education, Topeka, Kansas.” It was a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court making racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional. In 1959, continuing his fight for justice and the rights to a good education. He won another lawsuit, forcing the integration of Fort Worth, Texas schools. Later in life, an elementary school was named in his honor on Campus Drive in Fort Worth. “I have never experienced a book on my life. I am a happy old man. This is a book for all ages. You learn that life and education is a process throughout your lifetime. I encourage everyone to read this book. I hope that my life has been a good example of how to live, share and be an example to others,” said Judge L. Clifford Davis. Judge Davis is living history. It is not often that we can celebrate a legend while he is still here. This book is written to have a positive impact on our youth and the entire family and especially to inspire kids to take their education seriously and be lifelong learners.
MAP Digital Network is honored to be a part of this project, and having a positive impact on disadvantaged youth and communities says Jacob R. Miles III, CEO of MAP Digital Network.
Bobbie Edmonds’ youth and family focused book on Texas Retired Judge L. Clifford Davis is available for sales now at The Dock Bookshop, Fort Worth, Texas, and on Amazon.com. Purchase multiple books today, and gift them to marginalized youths so they can read about living history and enhance their literacy. Join us in the mission of excellence through education and literacy.
