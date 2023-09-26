Bullet Flood Light: Selectable Kelvin, Wattage and Optics Options

BULI Bullet Flood Light from Access Fixtures

LED bullet flood light. Selectable Kelvin 3K-4K-5K, Selectable Wattage 9/16/24w, and choice of optics. Sturdy die-cast aluminum housing. UL and CUL listed

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of BULI, an advanced range of LED bullet flood lights. All BULIs feature an intuitive and straightforward Kelvin selection system, allowing users to choose the ideal ambiance for their lighting environment.

Customers can easily alter the Kelvin of the light emitted by the fixture between a warm white 3000K, a cool white 4000K, and a bright white 5000K. To further add to BULI’s customizable lighting experience, the fixtures’ selectable wattage system allows for the lighting intensity of the fixture to be easily changed in line with customers’ requirements. With a simple flick of a switch, wattage can be changed between 9w, 16w, and 24w, respectively. More precise lighting configuration can be achieved using the BULI’s built-in 0-10v dimmable driver.

In addition to these built-in customization options, the BULI also comes in two different optical distribution options: a 25-degree option and a 45-degree option. This ensures that the BULI is suited to the widest variety of lighting environments.

“Weighing only five pounds, the BULI is a discrete yet stylish LED bullet flood light, ideal for a variety of lighting projects requiring a wide and even distribution of light”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “With its industry-leading levels of versatility, the BULI is the perfect lighting solution for lighting applications such as landscape lighting, sign lighting, monument lighting, and lighting building facades”.

BULIs feature durable die-cast aluminum housing, coming in a bronze color as standard but also available in custom RAL colors subject to minimum order quantities. In addition to conferring a classic style and ensuring the fixture remains cool to the touch, this housing also ensures that BULIs are RoHS compliant, CSA listed for wet locations, and DLC listed. All BULIs are also photocell adaptable, meaning that they are a perfect fixture for the eco-conscious and efficiency-minded consumer. BULIs come as standard with Access Fixtures’ five-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.