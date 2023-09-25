UTV Rollover in Dixville Leads to Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

September 22, 2023

Dixville, NH – On Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., NH State police Troop F Dispatch and Colebrook Dispatch were notified via 911 of an off-highway recreational vehicle rollover in Dixville. Dispatch centers notified a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer of the rollover and the extent of the male’s injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of Keyser Brook Trail and Greenough Pond Road. Emergency personnel from Errol Fire & Rescue along with the CO responded to the scene. Due to the extent of the male’s injuries, a call for a medical air evacuation was made.

The male passenger victim was identified as Brandon Haynes of Brookline, NH, and the operator was identified as Joseph Bellantoni of Milford, NH. Scene evaluation showed Bellantoni was travelling on a section of trail when he failed to negotiate a slight uphill bend, causing the UTV to flip onto the passenger side doors. Haynes suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Errol Ambulance transported Haynes to a landing zone a few miles away from the crash site where a DHART (Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team) helicopter was able to land and pick him up. He was then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover for treatment of his injuries. Bellantoni was uninjured in the crash.

Although Bellantoni had minimal experience with operating a UTV, it appears speed is the main contributing factor in the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always obey the speed limits, be cognizant of the trail conditions and operate within their riding capabilities.