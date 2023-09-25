Mats Persson and Lotta Edholm visit London

On 26–27 September, Minister for Education Mats Persson and Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm will visit London, where they will meet with their British counterparts. The visit is an opportunity for Sweden and the United Kingdom to exchange knowledge about education issues and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Mr Persson will meet with Minister for Science, Research and Innovation George Freeman and representatives of the National Institute of Teaching, which combines teacher training and research to improve the quality of British schools and conditions for teachers in the UK. Mr Persson will also meet with the Office for Students to discuss freedom of expression and academic freedom. The Office for Students is the independent regulator for higher education in England.

Ms Edholm will meet with Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb and Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing David Johnston. On Wednesday, Ms Edholm will visit the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) and Acland Burghley School, which achieves strong results and helps pupils from socioeconomically vulnerable conditions gain admission to competitive universities.

Together, Mr Persson and Ms Edholm will visit the Royal Academy of Engineering, which works with teachers and researchers to increase engagement for science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the British education system.