ILO launches global communication campaign to promote inequality reduction and social justice

GENEVA (ILO news) - The International Labour Organization (ILO) is to roll out a global communication campaign called “This Way to Social Justice”, aimed at intensifying efforts to address inequalities in the world of work.

On Saturday 23 September, in New York, marking the conclusion of the UN General Assembly high-level week. ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, took the stage at the festival, to call for collective action on inequalities and greater social justice worldwide.

High levels of inequality, aggravated by ongoing crises, have a high human and economic cost and threaten already slow progress on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ILO data show that 4 billion people lack social protection, one of the best routes out of inequality; As many as 453 million people who would like to work, cannot find a job; and 214 million working people live on less than US$1.90 a day.

Recognizing the unique role of the ILO, the world of work, and its institutions in addressing these pressing issues, Gilbert F. Houngbo stressed, "While the ILO has been at the forefront of addressing the root causes and consequences of inequalities since its inception, the depth, breadth, and repercussions of contemporary inequalities necessitate a comprehensive approach focusing on both distribution and redistribution mechanisms and policies."

Aligned with the ILO's strategy to reduce and prevent inequalities in the world of work, the communication campaign will spotlight crucial policy areas where coordinated efforts can pave the way towards fairer, safer, greener, and more sustainable societies for all. These pivotal areas include: