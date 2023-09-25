Facilitator of Transmosis Healing Tracey Whittet to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we are very young, we can become wounded from life’s problems, scoldings, and stressors. What helped us as children no longer helps us as adults. As we grow older and begin our adult journey, life’s circumstances, challenges, and adversities rob us of our innocence and happiness. Problems can weigh us down and skew how we see the world. We are plagued by trauma, become shattered, sad, and disheartened and often we don’t know why. Unconscious negative energy can overwhelm us. Some of us smoke, drink, take medications, and binge eat our problems away, but it doesn’t work. Not only do those maladaptive habits not make us feel any better, it takes a terrible toll on our health. In order to truly heal, we need to cleanse that negative energy from our mind and bodies. Oftentimes these energies are unconscious. Many times, we inherited these patterns through our ancestors on our mother and father’s side of the family.

Tracey Whittet is a highly sought after Transformational Agent, Intuitive guide, certified spiritual healer, multidimensional body balancer, Reiki master, Creative Wellness Instructor, and energy healer. Tracey is also the co-author of The Magi Within: Unlocking the Gifts of the Inner Self. Her next book called Transmosis Healing: Realizing Wholeness is with her publisher now.

Tracey says the gift of healing is her calling. She is the facilitator of the Transmosis Healing process so we can become whole again. In order to do this, we must clear stuck energy mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. That requires inner work and tapping into our body, mind, and spirit. Eighty percent of the time energetic wounds and disconnects are located in our nervous, chakra, and endocrine systems. When we cleanse and clear them, it brings the body, mind, and spirit into a place of balance and harmony. We begin to feel remarkably connected within ourselves. Once we do this, we return to a state of harmony and the results are an incredible profound transformation in our overall well-being. Since everything is energy and the life force that flows through everything can be cleared and blocks can be removed, we can experience more centeredness and balance.

Besides her work as an intuitive guide, one of the most optimal ways Tracey accomplishes this is through a healing process called Transmosis which is energy clearing on all levels physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. No matter what you’re hurting from, even things that commonly ail us all like stress and grief, Transmosis is the key to restoring balance and sustainable growth. It is multidimensional healing on all levels, layers, timelines, and dimensions. Some call it Spiritual Hygiene.

Tracey’s calling as a healer comes from her sacred passion to serve others. Tracey knows what it’s like as she, too, has suffered in this life. She emphasizes that when we heal ourselves, we heal the whole world. It is all one thing, this energy of wholeness. For most of us it is difficult to find that healing on our own. Luckily all these wonderful modalities are available to help us awaken to the divine beauty of our creation. Tracey is focused on nurturing all of us body, mind, and spirit through her sacred, empowering work. She can do this in person as well as long distance.

Tracey’s life purpose and passion is to heal us all, and as the compassionate peacemaker she is, she’s determined to reach as many people as possible. Her endeavors are clear: That we can all get back to our soulful selves by mending our wounds. She recognizes that we are multidimensional beings.

Once we open ourselves up to the possibilities of clearing all of our energetic blockages, the more in alignment we will feel. We will no longer be depleted but will see a positive shift in our lives. It increases our chances of success in all areas of our lives from our careers, relationships, love, and wellness. Let her join you on your journey to joy and freedom.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno