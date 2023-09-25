South Korea's Premier Green Business Event, ENTECH 2023, Took Place at BEXCO, featuring 200 Companies & Over 530 Booths
• Showcased a variety of carbon neutral technologies from South Korea • Hosted export consultation meetings with buyers from ASEAN countriesBUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the slogan "South Korea's Premier Green Business," the Environment & Energy Tech 2023 (ENTECH 2023) show opened its doors on August 30th (Wednesday) at BEXCO's Hall 1, lasting until September 1st (Friday).
The show aims to introduce a wide range of technologies and products in the environmental energy sector in line with South Korea's policies on carbon neutrality and a circular economy. It is expanding its on-site participation programs, including export consultations and domestic business discussions, to actively support the expansion of domestic and international markets for participating companies.
ENTECH 2023, celebrating its 17th event this year since its inception in 2007, features 200 companies from seven countries, including South Korea, with more than 530 booths. The expo consists of environmental industry halls, green energy halls, and power generation and development halls, where it presents related new technologies and products in response to recent global climate change and resource issues.
In the environmental industry hall, the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute operates the Green Technology Certification Hall (waste treatment, PET bottle recycling devices, etc.), Environmental Label Certification Hall (eco-friendly boilers), Green Innovation Business Hall (micro dust measurement, etc.), and showcases environmental policy funding projects for companies. The Gyeongbuk Water Industry Leaders Hall includes numerous companies in various water industry sectors, including CTA (chemical substance detection center). The Korea Food Waste Recycling Association presents the latest food waste-reducing products, such as Wooram (RFID-based waste reduction devices for apartment complexes) and BNTech (Reencle food waste processors). The Korea Technology and Information Promotion Agency for SMEs introduces the Green Venture Business Hall, including companies like Daechang Solution (offshore wind structures). In the public sector, Busan Environmental Corporation, Busan Water Authority, Korea Environment Corporation, Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials, and Korea Institute of Energy Research promote environmental policy in the environmental field.
In the green energy hall, various institutions, and companies, including the Korea LPG Association, Korea Gas Corporation's Co-Growth Pavilion (Easy Tech, etc.), Busan Techno Park, Chungbuk Techno Park (Regulation-Free Zone Office), Korea Gas Safety Corporation, Busan E&E, and Korea ITO (energy recycling from waste resources), introduce renewable energy, hydrogen energy, eco-friendly gas, and carbon-neutral technologies. Busan Techno Park co-exhibits with leaders in the renewable energy sector with new technologies, including Mt.H Control Valves and Bugok Stainless.
The Power Generation and Development Hall, organized by Korea Western Power, introduces power and power generation technologies and products from 50 cooperative companies.
The participation of overseas companies has also expanded. From Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Japan, overseas companies that had difficulty participating due to COVID-19 showcase on-site this time. In addition, the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center and the South African Embassy in Seoul are promoting the environmental and energy industries of their home.
Export consultations will also shift to face-to-face meetings for the first time in three years. This year, overseas companies are directly invited to the exhibition site to actively support the expansion of overseas markets and networking for participating companies. KOTRA invites buyers from the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Belarus for one-on-one matching consultations with participating companies. BEXCO, in collaboration with ENTECH Vietnam, will invite buyers from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand to co-host the ENTECH Asia export consultation.
Programs for expanding domestic business opportunities are also available. A "Public Domestic Business Consultation" event will invite local government and public agency purchasing managers. A "Power Generation Public Company Purchasing Consultation" event will greet power generation companies for one-on-one consultations with participating companies.
ENTECH 2023 actively promotes environmental energy industry trends and participating company products to the general public through online channels such as SNS and VR exhibitions. In addition, there will be a "Participating Company Product Explanation Meeting" to provide more detailed introductions of participating company products and new technologies, 14 related policy seminars and forums, and a "Green Product Experience Event."
Following last year, the event will conduct prize events for participating visitors as a prize event, including the "Participating Company Product Explanation Meeting Participation Event" and "Stamp Tour."
Meanwhile, ENTECH 2023, which marks its 17th event this year, is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, organized by The Kookje Daily News, and sponsored by BEXCO, Today Energy, and KOTRA. The exhibition items are as follows: △Water Quality Environment △Atmosphere Environment △Waste Treatment △Measurement and Analysis Equipment △Eco-friendly Technology and Products △Public Sector △Power Generation and Development △Gas △Renewable Energy △Hydrogen Energy △Energy Efficiency △Fourth Industrial Revolution △Environment △Energy.
Davis Kim
AVING News
+82 28563276
davis@aving.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram